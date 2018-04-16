Skoglund will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The Royals will opt to keep their rotation in line following Monday's postponement due to inclement weather causing damage to the roof of the Blue Jays' stadium. As a result, Skoglund will take the ball for the first half of the twin bill while Danny Duffy starts Game 2. Skoglund allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out just one batter through 4.2 innings in his first start of the season (against the Mariners).