Royals' Eric Skoglund: Struggles continue Sunday
Skoglund allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers.
Skoglund was lacking much accuracy Sunday, with just 54 of his 94 pitches being strikes. The southpaw has been a liability on the mound so far this season, as he's allowed at least four runs in each of his three starts, giving him a dismal 8.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. His next start projects to be a game in the Royals' upcoming doubleheader versus the White Sox on Saturday.
