Royals' Eric Skoglund: Suffers ankle injury in rehab start
Skoglund (elbow) hurt his right ankle during Thursday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha, Minda Haas Kuhlmann of Royals Review reports.
He was helped off the mound and then carted off the field, so it seems like his 2018 season is probably over. Skoglund was making his fourth rehab start, and first at Triple-A. He had been out since May 25 with an elbow injury.
