Royals' Eric Skoglund: Sunday start postponed
Skoglund will no longer take the mound Sunday against the Angels, as the game has been postponed due to cold weather, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Skoglund will instead take the mound when the Royals open a three-game series at Toronto on Monday, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. He'll be followed in the rotation by Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy.
