Skoglund will start Sunday's game against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday and will quickly be called upon as a starter. The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB in 13 starts for Kansas City in 2018, but he has yet to pitch in the majors this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories