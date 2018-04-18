Skoglund (0-2) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk across five innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Skoglund has now struggled through each of his two starts this season, allowing 10 earned runs on 14 hits through just 9.2 innings of work and losing both games. He somewhat settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Yangervis Solarte in the first inning, allowing just a hit and a walk over the next three innings, but a four-hit, three-run fifth inning marked the end of his day. The 25-year-old has scuffled mightily in his small sample size at the major-league level, so he's best left alone in most formats.