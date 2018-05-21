Skoglund (1-4) allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Yankees.

Skoglund managed to keep Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge neutralized, only to be undone by two home runs from Tyler Austin. Entering Sunday's start, Skoglund had been on a decent run, allowing five earned runs across 14 innings in his past two starts. However, his lack of strikeouts mean that good lineups will often be able to take advantage of him, as was the case Sunday.