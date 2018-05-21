Royals' Eric Skoglund: Tagged for six runs
Skoglund (1-4) allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Yankees.
Skoglund managed to keep Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge neutralized, only to be undone by two home runs from Tyler Austin. Entering Sunday's start, Skoglund had been on a decent run, allowing five earned runs across 14 innings in his past two starts. However, his lack of strikeouts mean that good lineups will often be able to take advantage of him, as was the case Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Takes tough-luck loss versus Rays•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Allows five runs against Detroit•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Fans nine in Saturday win•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Struggles continue Sunday•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Tagged for five runs in losing effort•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...