Skoglund (0-3) pitched three innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two in a loss to the Twins on Friday.

The Twins posted a pair of runs in each of the three innings Skoglund pitched. The southpaw also allowed two homers in the contest. With the effort, Skoglund finishes the year with a 9.00 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and a 4:9 K:BB in 21 major-league innings across six appearances.