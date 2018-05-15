Skoglund (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks across 7.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out four.

Skoglund scattered baserunners to great effect, allowing solitary runs in the first and sixth innings while mixing in four one-two-three frames. He threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes, got ahead of 18 of 28 batters and induced a whopping 14 groundball outs. Unfortunately, Skoglund took the loss due to an utter lack of run support. Still, after an uninspiring start to the season, he's now rattled off three quality starts in the last four, posting a 22:5 K:BB in that span. The lefty will look to attain a better result next time out against the Yankees.