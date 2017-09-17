Royals' Eric Skoglund: Ticketed for bullpen duty
Skoglund isn't listed as one of the Royals' probable starters for their upcoming three-game series with the Blue Jays, suggesting he's been moved back to the bullpen, MLB.com reports.
With Danny Duffy (elbow) returning from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday's game against the Indians, it appears Skoglund's run in the rotation is over. Even if he gets additional looks in a starting role before the season concludes, don't expect Skoglund to offer much help outside of AL-only leagues. In his five starts with the big club this season, Skoglund has submitted a 9.64 ERA over 14 innings.
