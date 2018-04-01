Skoglund will have his scheduled start during the Royals' upcoming three-game series with the Tigers skipped following the postponement Sunday of the Royals' game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The postponement resulted in the Royals pushing the scheduled starter for Sunday, Jason Hammel, back to Monday's series opener in Detroit, allowing the rest of the pitching staff to stay on four days' rest. Because of the off day Sunday and another one coming up Thursday, the Royals won't require a fifth starter until April 10 against the Mariners. Look for Skoglund to serve out of the bullpen until that time.