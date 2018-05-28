Skoglund (elbow) was diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL sprain, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Skoglund has avoided the worse case scenario, as a Grade 1 sprain is the least severe type of sprain and won't require the dreaded Tommy John surgery. He'll still be sidelined for a significant period of time due to the injury. Brad Keller is set to start in his place Wednesday, though it's unclear if the Rule 5 pick will stick in the rotation while Skoglund is sidelined.

