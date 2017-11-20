Royals' Eric Stout: Added to 40-man roster
Stout was added to the Royals' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
A 24-year-old left-handed reliever, Stout posted a 2.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19.2 percent strikeout rate in 69.1 innings at Triple-A last season. He should compete in spring training for a spot in the big-league bullpen, and even if he heads back to Triple-A initially, he appears poised to make his big-league debut in 2018.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....