Royals' Eric Stout: Added to 40-man roster

Stout was added to the Royals' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

A 24-year-old left-handed reliever, Stout posted a 2.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19.2 percent strikeout rate in 69.1 innings at Triple-A last season. He should compete in spring training for a spot in the big-league bullpen, and even if he heads back to Triple-A initially, he appears poised to make his big-league debut in 2018.