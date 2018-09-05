Stout was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday.

Stout had appeared in just three games for the big-league team in 2018 and spent the past three months at the Triple-A level. Across 38 outings with Omaha, he logged a 4.75 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Kansas City claimed Ben Lively off waivers.

