The Royals optioned Stout to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Stout was promoted to the Royals on Tuesday and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings. The 25-year-old pitched in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox and was sent down to make room for fellow reliever Scott Barlow.

