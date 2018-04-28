Royals' Eric Stout: Heads back to minors
The Royals optioned Stout to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Stout was promoted to the Royals on Tuesday and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings. The 25-year-old pitched in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox and was sent down to make room for fellow reliever Scott Barlow.
