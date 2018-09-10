The Royals have requested unconditional release waivers on Stout.

Stout was designated for assignment last week, and he's set to become a free agent if he passes through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Omaha, posting a 4.75 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 44 strikeouts in 55 innings. He allowed seven runs (six earned) across 2.1 innings with the big club this season.

