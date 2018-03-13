Stout was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Stout tossed 5.0 innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits and one walk in four spring training appearances. The 24-year-old still has some room to improve, so he'll begin the season with the Royals' Triple-A squad.

