Stout was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Stout will take the roster spot of Eric Skoglund (elbow), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old owns a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 innings with the Storm Chasers and a 13.50 ERA across two innings with the Royals, so he should be limited to low-leverage work during his time with the big club.

