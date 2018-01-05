Mejia was traded to the Royals on Thursday as part of a three-team deal.

The Royals received Mejia and pitcher Trevor Oaks in the deal while sending Scott Alexander to the Dodgers and Joakim Soria to the White Sox. Mejia slashed .289/.357/.413 and swiped 25 bags with Double-A Tulsa last season. He'll begin the 2018 campaign in the Royals' minor-league system.