Mejia has been getting work at catcher during summer camp, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He appears to have cemented a spot on the 30-man roster as a super utility player. Mejia can now theoretically play almost any position on the field for Kansas City and has gotten positive reviews for his abilities behind the dish. Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are both questionable for the start of the season and Oscar Hernandez is not a lock to make the roster, so it's possible Mejia could be the de facto backup catcher to start the year. The 25-year-old switch hitter slashed .271/.339/.382 with seven home runs and 19 steals in 556 plate appearances at Triple-A last season.