Royals' Erick Mejia: Sent to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mejia was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday.
Mejia was promoted to the big-league club last week and went 1-for-6 with a double and a stolen base in two appearances. Franchy Cordero (wrist) returns from the injured list in a corresponding move.
