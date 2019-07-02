Royals' Erick Pena: Lands with Royals for $3.8 million

Pena agreed to a $3.8 million deal with the Royals, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A bat-first lefty-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Pena is arguably the third-best fantasy prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class. He is extremely athletic, and at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, he already shows massive power potential. Despite his size, Pena does not have significant strikeout issues, and projects to be an above-average hitter. He might get too big for center field by the time he reaches the majors, but his development will be all about his bat. If he hits as expected, he will be a key piece on the next contending Royals team, possibly slotting behind Bobby Witt Jr. in the big-league lineup in 2023 or 2024.

