Royals' Erick Pena: Lands with Royals for $3.8 million
Pena agreed to a $3.8 million deal with the Royals, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A bat-first lefty-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Pena is arguably the third-best fantasy prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class. He is extremely athletic, and at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, he already shows massive power potential. Despite his size, Pena does not have significant strikeout issues, and projects to be an above-average hitter. He might get too big for center field by the time he reaches the majors, but his development will be all about his bat. If he hits as expected, he will be a key piece on the next contending Royals team, possibly slotting behind Bobby Witt Jr. in the big-league lineup in 2023 or 2024.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start