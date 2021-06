Santana allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three over four innings in Monday's 10-3 loss to Detroit.

Santana has filled a flexible bullpen role lately, covering multiple innings in three of his last six outings. The 38-year-old has a 3.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 29.1 innings this season. As long as he sees bulk relief innings, he could be a candidate for a spot start should the need arise.