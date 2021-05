Santana (0-1) took the loss Saturday at Minnesota after giving up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings.

The 38-year-old made his second start of the season and threw 30 of 47 pitches for strikes, and he was removed during the fourth inning after issuing a leadoff walk. Santana could receive another start or two given the Royals don't have another scheduled off day until June 17.