Santana pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout in a 14-7 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Santana was the only one of eight Royals pitchers to complete two innings in a game that saw the Rays score early and often. The veteran right-hander has a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and two strikeouts across five innings in two appearances. Santana can be expected to fill a multi-inning role in the bullpen and occasionally work as a spot starter.