Santana allowed two hits and a walk with one strikeout in three scoreless innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Detroit.

Starter Brady Singer lasted only 3.1 innings Tuesday in what looked like it would be a lopsided loss. Santana's strong work in the sixth through eighth innings allowed Kansas City to stage a comeback attempt, but reliever Scott Barlow allowed a walkoff single in the ninth. Santana has a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings, primarily in a long-relief role.