Santana joined the Royals on a minor-league deal Tuesday.
The 38-year-old has won 149 games across his 15-year-career and owns a lifetime 4.09 ERA, but his best days are far behind him. He didn't pitch at all in 2020 and didn't even have a minor-league deal with a team, hardly a surprise considering he posted an 8.53 ERA in eight starts over the previous two seasons combined. He does have quite a few strong seasons on his resume, including a 3.24 ERA for the Royals back in 2013, but his age and the fact that he's done next to nothing for the last three seasons suggest that it will be a long shot for him to even make the team.