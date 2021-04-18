Santana didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits over three innings while striking out one in a 3-2 win.

The veteran righty gave the Royals a solid, if short, performance in his spot start, tossing 25 of 36 pitches for strikes. The team doesn't have any vacancies in its usual rotation right now, but Santana's effort may have been enough to earn a long relief role rather than getting kicked off the big-league roster and back to the alternate training site.