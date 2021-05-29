Santana will start Saturday's game against Minnesota, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Santana made a spot start in mid-April, and he'll make his second start of the season at Target Field on Saturday. The right-hander has posted a 2.20 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 16.1 innings across eight appearances (one start) to begin the year.
