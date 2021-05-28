Santana pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
The right-hander worked the eighth inning and got through it without adding any extra damage. Santana has been effective in a relief role this year with a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He's not likely to pitch in high-leverage situations, so there's not much the 38-year-old can offer to fantasy managers.
