Santana allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Top prospect Jackson Kowar only lasted two-thirds of an inning in his major-league debut Monday, so Santana was called on for a long relief outing. The right-hander has filled a versatile role for Kansas City this year, as seven of his 11 appearances have covered multiple innings. He's posted a decent 3.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He's most likely to see assignments as a bulk reliever or spot starter.