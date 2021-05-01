Santana allowed a run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings during Friday's 9-1 loss to Minnesota.
Starter Brady Singer (heel) was pulled from the game after two innings. Santana ended up logging the most innings of any Kansas City pitcher Friday. He has a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across nine innings in three appearances this season. Santana could be an option for spot starts but is most likely to see long-relief assignments.
