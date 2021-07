Santana allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings in a 14-6 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Santana has struggled since the start of June, posting a 7.97 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across his last 20.1 innings spanning 10 appearances. He's only kept opponents off the scoreboard in three of those outings. The bulk reliever has a 5.67 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings overall.