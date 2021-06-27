Santana allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings in Saturday's 8-0 loss to Texas.

Kyle Zimmer threw a scoreless inning as the opener Saturday, but Kris Bubic struggled in the second and couldn't complete the frame. Santana's lone mistake was a three-run home run to Joey Gallo in the fourth. Through 15.2 innings in June, Santana has allowed 10 runs, 12 hits and five walks while striking out 14. He's yielded four homers this month and has now allowed seven long balls for the year. The right-hander owns a 4.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 35 innings overall as a bulk reliever.