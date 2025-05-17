Kansas City recalled Sisk from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Sisk and Noah Cameron were both summoned from Triple-A in moves corresponding with Seth Lugo (finger) and Cole Ragans (groin) landing on the injured list. Whereas Cameron will enter the Royals' rotation, Sisk will provide bullpen depth for the time being. In two games with Kansas City earlier this season, Sisk allowed two hits and posted a 5:2 K:BB over 2.1 scoreless frames. The left-hander's stay on the big-league roster may be short; fellow reliever Taylor Clarke is currently on the paternity list but should return early next week, and the Royals may need to call up a starter from the minors to fill the second vacated rotation spot.