Sisk and Steven Cruz were traded from the Twins to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Michael Taylor, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sisk advanced to Triple-A St. Paul last season, and he'll likely be in the mix to make his major-league debut at some point in 2023 after a strong showing in the minors last year. He made 50 relief appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs and posted a 1.57 ERA, 76:29 K:BB and 1.02 WHIP in 63 innings.