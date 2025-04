The Royals optioned Sisk to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

The left-hander was called up from Omaha on April 13 and made his first two MLB appearances while up with the Royals, striking out five with two hits and two walks across 2.1 scoreless innings. Sisk had a 1.56 ERA in 59 outings for Omaha last season and is likely to receive another look with the Royals at some point this year.