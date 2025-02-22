Manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that Sisk is dealing with an illness that has been going around the Royals' clubhouse, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Sisk was originally expected to pitch in the Royals' Cactus League game versus the Rangers on Friday, but his illness kept him out of action. The 27-year-old southpaw was added to the 40-man roster in November after posting a 1.56 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 57.2 innings at Triple-A Omaha, and Kansas City will likely aim to have him make his spring debut once he's feeling better.