Royals' Evan Steele: Flashes strikeout potential in rookie league

In his first professional season, Steele allowed eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits and two walks while notching 16 strikeouts over eight innings in the Arizona League.

Selected 73rd overall by the Royals in 2017, Steele offered a glimpse of his strikeout potential. The 20-year-old has command of both, his mid-90s fastball and filthy slider, but that's not good enough to ascend the ranks against professional hitters. Developing an offspeed pitch will be key for Steele over the next year, and dynasty league owners would be wise to monitor the 6-foot-5 southpaw's progress.