Griffin went 15-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 28 combined starts with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2017.

The former first-round pick broke through in 2017 with his most impressive professional season yet. Griffin managed a 2.86 ERA and 9.6 K/9 through 10 outings at Wilmington before earning a promotion in late May. His numbers at Double-A weren't as impressive, but Griffin still came away with a solid 3.61 ERA and 7.0 K/9 in 18 starts with Northwest Arkansas. He'll get a good look from the organization when camp rolls around in February, although realistically, Griffin remains a couple years away from an MLB debut.