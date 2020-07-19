Griffin is competing to be the Royals' No. 5 starter, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He threw three scoreless innings and gave up just one hit in his most recent intrasquad outing. If Brad Keller (coronavirus) is not ready for his first start of the season, there would be two rotation spots up for grabs, otherwise Griffin will be competing with Brady Singer and Jorge Lopez for one spot. Griffin, who is on the 40-man roster, logged a 5.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 130.2 innings at Triple-A last season.