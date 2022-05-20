Griffin had his contract selected by the Royals on Friday.
Griffin was unable to crack the Opening Day roster but will now receive his first big-league chance in 2022. The left-hander appeared in 13 games for Triple-A Omaha this season and has a 1.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings.
