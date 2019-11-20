Play

Griffin was added to the Royals' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Griffin experienced some growing pains in his first season with Triple-A Omaha last year, recording a 5.23 ERA with a 111:64 K:BB over 130.2 innings. The Royals' desire to protect him from the Rule 5 draft is encouraging for his worth within the organization, but the 24-year-old will likely need to become more effective against Triple-A talent before he makes his major-league debut.

