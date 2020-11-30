The Royals designated Griffin (elbow) for assignment Monday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Michael Taylor, who signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Royals on Monday. A 2014 first-round pick, Griffin reached the big leagues for the first time in 2020, appearing in one game and tossing 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He suffered a forearm strain in that outing and subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery. Since Griffin isn't a major prospect and won't be back to full health until the spring of 2022, the Royals deemed him an expendable piece on the roster.

More News