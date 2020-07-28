Griffin exited Monday's game against the Tigers with an apparent arm injury, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Sadly, this was Griffin's big-league debut and he retired all five batters he faced before exiting. Monday also happened to be Griffin's 25th birthday. He was seen flexing his arm in the dugout. Griffin left the game in line for the win, but this could end up being quite the bittersweet debut for the left-handed rookie.
More News
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Suffers forearm strain in MLB debut•
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Opening at Triple-A•
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Contract selected by Royals•
-
Royals' Foster Griffin: Sent down to minor-league camp•