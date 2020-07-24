Griffin was added to the Royals' 30-man roster Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
It's not yet clear whether Griffin will open the season in a long-relief role or if he will get a chance to fill in for one of Kansas City's unavailable starters (Brad Keller and Jakob Junis are both on the COVID-19 list). Either way, the southpaw doesn't offer much intrigue after struggling to a 5.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 111:64 K:BB across 130.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha last season.
