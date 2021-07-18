Griffin (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Low-A Columbia on Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

On the comeback trail from August 2020 Tommy John surgery, Griffin looks to be making positive progress in his recovery. After tossing six innings across his four rehab outings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Griffin is expected to increase his pitch count Sunday as he moves up to a full-season affiliate. Once Griffin is fully built up for starting duty, he should be activated from Triple-A Omaha's 60-day injured list and slot into the club's rotation.