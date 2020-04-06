Royals' Foster Griffin: Opening at Triple-A
The Royals optioned Griffin to Triple-A Omaha on March 10.
Griffin will head back to Omaha for a repeat season after posting a 5.23 ERA and 111:64 K:BB in 130.2 innings with the affiliate in 2019. The lefty isn't a big strikeout artist and saw his walk rate spike to a career-worst 10.8 percent last season, making it difficult to get excited about his prospects if he gets a look in the Kansas City rotation at some point.
