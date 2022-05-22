Griffin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Griffin made two appearances during his stay in the majors. He's allowed four runs, three hits and two walks across two innings, with all of the damage coming in his latter outing. The left-hander was optioned to make room for Ronald Bolanos (undisclosed) to be activated from the injured list.
