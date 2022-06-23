Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
It will be Griffin's third time in the majors this season, though both of his previous two stints lasted only a couple days each. He's given up four earned runs over 2.2 innings for the Royals but has been lights out at Triple-A with a 1.52 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 23.2 frames.
